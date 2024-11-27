Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Domino’s Pizza worth $98,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,926,000 after buying an additional 150,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,296,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $472.86 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.17 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

