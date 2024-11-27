Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 614.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after buying an additional 464,897 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.