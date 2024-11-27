EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. UBS Group started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.