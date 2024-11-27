Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 109.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,956.49. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $526,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,575.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,079 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.