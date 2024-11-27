FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Position Cut by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,628 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 17.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FIGS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 40.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.50 million, a PE ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 226.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.98.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

