Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 113.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.