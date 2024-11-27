Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,133 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 28,097 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,175 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,589 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

