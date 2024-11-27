Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.