Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,093.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 317,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Forestar Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,883.58. This represents a 25.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FOR opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

