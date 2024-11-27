FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 134.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $1,811,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 876.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 290,254 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,893,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $181,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,897.28. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

