Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

