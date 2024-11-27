Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 255.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. This trade represents a 5.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.