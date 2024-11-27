Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,186,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 196,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSAT opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Globalstar Company Profile

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

