Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 850,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.6% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Ford Motor by 280.6% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 84,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

