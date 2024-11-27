Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

