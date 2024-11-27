Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 171.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,977,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $198.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $158.32 and a 52-week high of $199.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day moving average of $184.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

