Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $659,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $308,145,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,778,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares during the period. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,430,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,599,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

