HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 35,903 Shares

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $1,217,111.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,528,000. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 4th, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,215,709.44.
  • On Tuesday, October 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,214,273.28.
  • On Wednesday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,213,555.20.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $770,841.36.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.4 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HCP. Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HashiCorp

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.