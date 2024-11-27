HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 35,903 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $1,217,111.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,528,000. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,215,709.44.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,214,273.28.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36.

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $770,841.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32.

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HCP. Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

