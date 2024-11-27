Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

