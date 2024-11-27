Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 356.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $7,215,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

NYSE HIW opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.25%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

