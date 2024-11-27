Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells $2,052,112.95 in Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.82. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

