Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $182,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.