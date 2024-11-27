HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 16.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 26.3% in the third quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 1,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 125.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

HUBS opened at $729.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2,703.07, a P/E/G ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $585.02 and its 200-day moving average is $553.17. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $754.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,300. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

