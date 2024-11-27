Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells 76,692 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,398,119.22. This represents a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Snowflake Trading Down 0.1 %
SNOW stock opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.01. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.