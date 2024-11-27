Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 876,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,580,000 after buying an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 231,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CDP opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.