Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. This trade represents a 76.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.