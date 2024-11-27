Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 27.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $364.30 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.97, a P/E/G ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.