Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,235 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

