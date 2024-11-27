Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Archrock by 16.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Archrock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $292.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

