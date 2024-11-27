Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $99.91.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,820. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.