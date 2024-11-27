Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 47.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 75.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $178.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Masimo’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.