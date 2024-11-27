Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $930,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,778.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,605.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,587.91. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,342.66 and a one year high of $1,778.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

