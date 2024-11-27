Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 2,992.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 54.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Concentrix by 769.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Concentrix
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,674.01. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,267 shares of company stock worth $648,945 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Concentrix Stock Down 0.5 %
CNXC stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
