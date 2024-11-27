Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 181,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. This trade represents a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

