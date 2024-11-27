Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,287 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 7.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENS

EnerSys Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.