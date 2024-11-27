Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 502 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $4,366,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in MongoDB by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush upgraded MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,034,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $335.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

