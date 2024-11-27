Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 73,926 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,926 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

