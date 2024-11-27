Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 99,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

