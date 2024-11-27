Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,298,000 after buying an additional 98,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 30.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $35,200,125 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $638.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

