Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Stock Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

