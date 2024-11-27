Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

