iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $93,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAC opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $67.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

