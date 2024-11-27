iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,234,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.