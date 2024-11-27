iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

