iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,730 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.70% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 914.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

ITOS stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at iTeos Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,766.17. This represents a 8.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.