J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $95,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,550.50. This represents a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.