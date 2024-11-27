Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Invests $234,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

NYSE:JPM opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $152.71 and a twelve month high of $254.31. The company has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

