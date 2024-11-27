JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,088,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,809,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,017,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,741,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $249.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.