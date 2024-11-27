JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 662,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 127,540 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,776,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,353,000 after buying an additional 492,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

