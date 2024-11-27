Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,362 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,927,000 after buying an additional 7,023,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,382,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,816,000 after buying an additional 4,700,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 538.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 4,341,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,847,000 after buying an additional 3,660,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

